Head to Head Analysis: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) versus Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) and Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Banco de Sabadell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $41.16 billion 1.09 $3.70 billion $3.82 12.67 Banco de Sabadell N/A N/A N/A $0.16 13.73

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Sabadell. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Sabadell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $2.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Banco de Sabadell pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco de Sabadell pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Banco de Sabadell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 3 4 0 2.57 Banco de Sabadell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.18%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Banco de Sabadell.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Banco de Sabadell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 8.99% 13.55% 0.68% Banco de Sabadell N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Banco de Sabadell on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services; and Corporate and Other segments. It offers checking, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; business, car, and other loans; lines of credit, student lines of credit, and agriculture loans; and small business financing and overdraft protection services. The company also provides investment and insurance services; credit cards; and ATMs, as well as mobile, online, and global money and wire transfer services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services. In addition, the company offers corporate banking services, including financing services, transactional banking services, and other complex custom solutions in finance, treasury, and import/export, among others. Further, it provides insurance and pension products. Banco de Sabadell, S.A. was founded in 1881 and is based in Alicante, Spain.

