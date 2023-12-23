Head-To-Head Contrast: CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) & LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMDP)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud -3.70% -4.70% -3.45% LifeMD N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CareCloud and LifeMD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 2 3 0 2.60 LifeMD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

CareCloud currently has a consensus target price of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of 178.66%. Given CareCloud’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than LifeMD.

This table compares CareCloud and LifeMD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $138.83 million 0.18 $5.43 million ($1.29) -1.22 LifeMD $135.81 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

CareCloud has higher revenue and earnings than LifeMD.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of CareCloud shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CareCloud beats LifeMD on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinicians that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as MTBC, Inc. and changed its name to CareCloud, Inc. in March 2021. CareCloud, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers. It also offers PDFSimpli, an online software-as-a-service platform that allows users to create, edit, convert, sign, and share PDF documents. The company sells its products directly to consumers and through e-commerce platforms, as well as through third party partner channels. The company was formerly known as Conversion Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LifeMD, Inc. in February 2021. LifeMD, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

