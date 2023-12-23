Head to Head Contrast: Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) & IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) and IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Jamf shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Jamf shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of IGEN Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jamf and IGEN Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamf -21.08% -7.35% -3.38% IGEN Networks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamf 0 0 0 0 0.00 IGEN Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jamf and IGEN Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Jamf currently has a consensus price target of $0.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Jamf’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jamf is more favorable than IGEN Networks.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jamf and IGEN Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamf $478.78 million 4.76 -$141.30 million ($0.92) -19.70 IGEN Networks N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.01

IGEN Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IGEN Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IGEN Networks beats Jamf on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, that provides purpose-built endpoint security and MTD for Mac and mobile devices; Jamf Safe Internet, that help schools protect minors from harmful content on the internet; Jamf Nation, an online community of IT and security professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and ZecOps, an ADR solution for mobile devices that gives organizations the ability to extract critical device telemetry. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle assets and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, government channels, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands. The company was formerly known as Sync2 Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to IGEN Networks Corp. in June 2009. IGEN Networks Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lake Elsinore, California.

