Head-To-Head Contrast: OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) vs. Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF)

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hydro One and OGE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydro One 0 1 0 0 2.00 OGE Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33

Hydro One presently has a consensus price target of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.33%. OGE Energy has a consensus price target of $35.17, indicating a potential upside of 0.33%. Given Hydro One’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hydro One is more favorable than OGE Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

67.0% of OGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of OGE Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hydro One and OGE Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydro One N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OGE Energy $3.38 billion 2.08 $665.70 million $2.08 16.85

OGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hydro One.

Profitability

This table compares Hydro One and OGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydro One N/A N/A N/A OGE Energy 14.86% 9.47% 3.31%

Summary

OGE Energy beats Hydro One on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network. The company serves residential, small business, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipal utilities. It also provides telecommunications support services for its transmission and distribution businesses; and information and communications technology services and solutions. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 889,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

