Head to Head Survey: OneMedNet (ONMD) vs. Its Rivals

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) is one of 40 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare OneMedNet to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OneMedNet and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A OneMedNet Competitors 47 768 1256 31 2.60

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 3.32%. Given OneMedNet’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneMedNet has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet N/A $340,000.00 -5.37 OneMedNet Competitors $1.55 billion $78.66 million 10.94

This table compares OneMedNet and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OneMedNet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet’s peers have a beta of 5.37, meaning that their average share price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.4% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% OneMedNet Competitors -1,042.86% -101.63% -21.94%

Summary

OneMedNet peers beat OneMedNet on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

