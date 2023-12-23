HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $174.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $184.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEI. William Blair initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.82.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $179.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.21. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $149.05 and a fifty-two week high of $191.00.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HEICO will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in HEICO by 1.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 5.4% during the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 4.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

