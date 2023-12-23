Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Raised to $18.50 at Piper Sandler

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTGC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $303,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $61,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.1% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 216,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 33,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

