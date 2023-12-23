Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $172.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

HES opened at $146.56 on Wednesday. Hess has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.99 and a 200-day moving average of $146.64.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Hess by 2.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Hess by 30.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hess by 4.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in Hess by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

