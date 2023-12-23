HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 359.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,287 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,108 shares of company stock worth $1,424,221 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DINO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

