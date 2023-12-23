Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Coverage Initiated at CL King

CL King initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HI stock opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,873.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,292.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $424,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

