Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) vs. United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Head to Head Contrast

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

United Bankshares has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Bankshares and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $1.06 billion 4.81 $379.63 million $2.86 13.24 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $1.05 billion 4.86 $305.26 million $2.09 12.13

Dividends

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. United Bankshares pays out 51.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United Bankshares and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 2 2 0 2.50

United Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $36.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.30%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.35%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than United Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of United Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of United Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Bankshares and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 26.26% 8.40% 1.30% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 31.87% 11.43% 1.85%

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats United Bankshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans and leases; construction and real estate loans; personal, student, credit card, commercial, and floor plan loans; and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit cards; safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security services; services to correspondent banks, including buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. It operates through branches in Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Texas, and New York City. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

