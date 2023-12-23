Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $387.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $356.00 to $387.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Shares of HD opened at $348.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.50 and its 200 day moving average is $312.69. The company has a market capitalization of $347.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

