Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $44.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.62.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
