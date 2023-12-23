Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $44.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

