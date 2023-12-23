Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $453.20 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $496.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

