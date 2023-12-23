IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 26,296 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 500.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,296 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPWealth LLP grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFSD opened at $46.82 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.04 and a 12 month high of $47.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.