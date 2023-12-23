IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Shares of FDVV opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $42.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

