IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,169 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XME. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 114.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,728,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,850,000 after purchasing an additional 923,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 309.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,204,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,203,000 after purchasing an additional 910,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,731,000 after purchasing an additional 498,869 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6,447.3% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 324,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,260,000 after purchasing an additional 319,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,824,000.

Shares of XME stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

