IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,475 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,843 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,309,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,675,000 after acquiring an additional 137,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,778,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,492,000 after acquiring an additional 148,825 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 346,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,190,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,040,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $98.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $98.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

