IFP Advisors Inc Buys 5,171 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0632 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

