IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.05 Million Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCOR. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FCOR opened at $46.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $47.41.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

