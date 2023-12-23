IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,272,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,272,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $155.71 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

