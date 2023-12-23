IFP Advisors Inc Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $156.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.32 and a 200-day moving average of $148.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

