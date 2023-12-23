IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,577 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,283,000.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

