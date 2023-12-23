IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 8,843 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 694.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $109.77.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.