IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 402.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $3,864,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,942,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,340,763.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,566,000. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

