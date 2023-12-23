IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,007 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $396.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.32. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

