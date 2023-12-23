IFP Advisors Inc Sells 572 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 591,200 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,424,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $303.00. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

