IFP Advisors Inc Sells 632 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH opened at $107.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.51. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $116.93.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

