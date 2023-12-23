IFP Advisors Inc Sells 887 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 198.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $88.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

