IFP Advisors Inc Sells 913 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.71.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

