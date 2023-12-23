IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

