IMC Chicago LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $536,000.

NASDAQ:PUI opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.2218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

