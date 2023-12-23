IMC Chicago LLC Invests $657,000 in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 35,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.
Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 806,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 80,322 shares during the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $20.56.
