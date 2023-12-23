IMC Chicago LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Price Performance

SRS opened at $14.49 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

