Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 875,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 1,801,350 shares.The stock last traded at $61.11 and had previously closed at $60.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.79.

Incyte Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Incyte by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 34,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

