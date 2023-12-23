Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 45,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 79,779 shares.The stock last traded at $25.72 and had previously closed at $25.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Independent Bank

Independent Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $548.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after buying an additional 50,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 48,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 87,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 16.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 93,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.