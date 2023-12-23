Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells 360 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $22,694.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ambarella Price Performance
Shares of AMBA stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.21. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.66.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
