Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CFO Sells $162,800.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

BWMN opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. Research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWMN. Craig Hallum began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bowman Consulting Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,371,000 after purchasing an additional 444,299 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1,377.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after buying an additional 569,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 264,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.