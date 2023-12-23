Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $115,944.40 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $115,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,017.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $582.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 110.8% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,382 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $15,988,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 629,448 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,258,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 443,589 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

