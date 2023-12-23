Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells 6,784 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $58,206.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,384.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Tuesday, November 21st, Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $51,038.76.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 0.78. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after buying an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $17,391,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 1,549,546 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 677.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.