Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) EVP Sells $158,155.52 in Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $47.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

