Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Sells $109,060.00 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Houte Hans Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 31st, Houte Hans Van sold 1,080 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $5,616.00.

Shares of NRIX opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.51% and a negative net margin of 216.74%. The business had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 121,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

