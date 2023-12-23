Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells 322 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 322 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $15,172.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 936,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,118,079.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $306.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.03. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $65.19.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
