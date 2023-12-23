Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells 322 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 322 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $15,172.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 936,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,118,079.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $306.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.03. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $65.19.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Willis Lease Finance

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.