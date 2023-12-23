Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 5.8% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.49. The company has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.