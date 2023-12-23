Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 3,136 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,136 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Shell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Shell by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after buying an additional 401,115 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.