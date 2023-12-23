Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUI stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

