Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Shares in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 1.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

MVT stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $11.33.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.72%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.