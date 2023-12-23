Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 59.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $188.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.94.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

