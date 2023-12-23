International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.00.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $162.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.39. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after acquiring an additional 365,388 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in International Business Machines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 36,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

