Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.